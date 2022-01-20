Teachers Encouraged to Apply for District W.A.T.E.R. Grants

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – Water is a vital resource in Northwest Ohio. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District wants to continue our partnership with local school districts by offering grants of up to $500 to help teachers promote the study of water and wastewater in our region.

The District’s Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources grant is available to all grade levels. The application is simple and takes only minutes to fill out. If you know a local teacher, who works within The Districts service area, and is interested in this opportunity, please have them contact Theresa Pollick at 419.354.9090 EX 193 or email tpollick@nwwsd.org. More information is available at www.nwwsd.org.

Deadline to apply is Friday, February 11, 2022.