Tech-free experiences and gift ideas

Less stuff and more memories — this is what many parents are striving for with their families. This goal is inspiring a new approach to gifts that bypasses toys and screen time, and instead focuses on activities that make a lasting impression and get kids out of the house.

Experiential gift giving is one of the year’s hottest trends. Not only do these types of gifts create memories that last, but there’s no need to worry about supply chain issues or delivery delays when you’re gifting an experience.

Need inspiration? Here are some of the most popular experiential gift ideas for kids, tweens and teens:

Explore Mother Nature

Give them a reason to get outdoors and explore the natural world with a thoughtful gift related to Mother Nature. For example, consider gifting an annual pass to a national park or state park. If you live in areas with snow, another good idea is a season pass to a ski area or lift tickets. If your loved one has no experience on skis or a snowboard, consider gifting a lesson, too.

Jump for joy

Indoor trampoline parks give kids of all ages adrenaline-pumping, laughter-filled fun. With a wide array of active entertainment experiences, you can test out your ninja skills on obstacle courses, slam dunk like a pro, play dodgeball and much more.

Theater tickets

In a world full of screens, live theater stands out as a unique form of entertainment. Do a little research to see what’s available and consider gifting tickets to an upcoming show. Select a theater or show based on kids’ ages and interests. You could even make a day out of going to the theater and dress up for dinner as well. Whether a big city theater or a small local troupe, this experience is sure to delight.

Classes

Is your child curious about a hobby or always eager to continue learning? Art, dance, woodworking, sewing, singing, robotics — there are so many options to explore either in-person or virtually. Gift a child a class and you may inspire a passion that they’ll have for the rest of their life. Is Mom or Dad interested as well? Take the class with them and make memories together.

Museum discovery

Kids are naturally curious, so gift them tickets to a local museum and you give them a reason to explore and learn. Some examples include a science museum, zoo, aquarium, children’s museum or animal sanctuary. Want to splurge? Some locations offer special behind-the-scenes tours that you can schedule for the kids in your life.

Whether a holiday, birthday or any other reason to give a gift, consider opting for experiences like these over traditional gifts. They’ll help kids explore new activities and create treasured memories.