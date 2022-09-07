Tech Time: Technology-enabled devices for parents and children

(Family Features) Encouraging a successful education for your kids while promoting fun after-school learning may never be easier than right now.

From wearables to virtual reality headsets and beyond, the latest tech-enabled devices let families enhance classroom experiences while engaging in downtime together after the final school bell rings.

First Work Then Play

A practical choice, the Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is an ideal work and play device for a hyper-mobile student, delivering superior experiences with an 11-inch 2K near-borderless display. Faster connectivity options, all-day battery life and the powerful, fanless and efficient performance of the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform ensure things get done. Thanks to the speedy, secure and simple-to-use Chrome OS, you can tackle tasks on this 2-in-1’s detachable keyboard with anti-pry, water-resistant keys then seamlessly switch to pleasure pursuits by folding into tablet mode.

Lightweight, Powerful Computing

Weighing in at less than 1.2kg, the convertible Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is not only light but also barely larger than a sheet of paper so it slips easily into any compact bag or backpack. Powered by the Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform, it delivers more than enough processing power, battery life and reliable connectivity to get you or your student through the day. A quick flip between laptop and tablet modes means it can be used to doodle, watch classroom instruction and learn on the go. Built-in cellular connectivity means the device seamlessly converts between 4G LTE and trusted Wi-Fi networks.

Wearable Connectivity

Powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2500 Platform, the Gabb Watch is a safe wearable phone for kids that does extra duty as a GPS tracker, phone and interactive smartwatch. The watch offers kid-friendly sweat and dirt resistance and enables GPS tracking, calling, voice and text messaging to help parents and kids stay connected. With a lock mode, safe zone location management and emergency notifications, it’s a smart first step toward independence for junior users.

Headset Hero

Designed from the ground up to drive advanced features, Snapdragon XR2 is the force behind the Meta Quest 2 headset’s freedom of movement and high-resolution display. This headset allows families to become completely immersed in the virtual reality applications and games played for maximum adventure experiences. Even better, hundreds of hit games, one-of-a-kind experiences and a growing community await users of this next-level hardware that’s both easy to set up and safe to use.

A Phone to Keep Everyone Connected

Choosing a phone means looking for the fastest speeds, highest resolution camera, loudest audio and boldest display. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor, the motorola edge+ (2022) delivers. This industry-leading smartphone is a high-performance choice that brings unparalleled processing power on the industry’s fastest mobile platform, fueling cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies. What’s more, features like extended battery life and 512 GB of storage mean your phone is ready whenever you are.



