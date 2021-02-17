Teleconference Information

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In response to safety guidance issued by the Ohio Department of Health, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s extension committee meeting, scheduled for Thursday, February 18, at 7:30 a.m., will take place via teleconference call. A general update on water and sewer projects will be discussed during the meeting. Follow this AGENDA LINK for consideration.

Members of the public can listen in by following these instructions:



Webinar: On Thursday, February 18, at 7:30 a.m., join the webinar by clicking this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810741381?pwd=aW9zM1N1NitUT3JKOHlBMjVIUjRBdz09

Passcode: 976939

Phone only: On Thursday, February 18, at 7:30 a.m., use your phone to dial: 1-646-558-8656

When prompted, use Webinar ID: 858 1074 1381 and Passcode: 976939.

Note that public access is watch/listen-only. Comments can be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org before, during, and after the meeting.

Follow @NWWSD on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on how The District is working to provide safe, clean water. More information can be found at http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/