Temperature Screening Discontinued at BVHS Entrances

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) continues to review and adjust policies as needed based on current COVID-19 transmission levels and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have lifted the requirement of active screening at healthcare facilities and allow signage to qualify as screening. As a result, effective Monday, November 14, 2022, temperature screening at BVHS facilities, including Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital and outlying locations, will no longer be in place.

Birchaven Village and Independence House are required to follow their regulatory criteria and may be more stringent in their protocols. Please follow posted instructions when entering these facilities.

