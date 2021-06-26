Ten Reasons An RV Will Level-up A Camping Trip

(NAPSI)—You can get away from it all—without having to leave it all behind. Here’s how: Better than camping, even better than glamping, is traveling via recreational vehicle (RV). Don’t worry if you don’t have one. RVs are easier than ever to rent. There’s a network of privately owned rigs, offered by trusted owners, that allows you to upgrade your camping experience and sample the authentic RV lifestyle in a safe, reliable, and fun way. The rigs come in just about every shape, size, and footprint imaginable, and they’re often easily affordable. 1. Get up off the ground. Camping in an RV provides more of the comforts of home with such amenities as a cozy bed instead of a bedroll. 2. Fully stocked kitchens make cooking easy at any time of day and in any weather. Microwaves can make all the difference too when looking to save time on prepping meals on the go. 3. No cooler needed: Beverages and snacks stay cool and fresh in the freezer or refrigerator. 4. Rain or shine: RV travel provides shelter from the rain, air conditioning to keep cool during those hot summer days, and heat to stay warm in colder climates. 5. Showering up: Few things can beat a hot shower after a day swimming in the lake or coming off a long mountain hike. 6. Family fun: There are RVs that can sleep six and keep everyone entertained with TV time, WiFi, Bluetooth speakers and more. 7. Don’t forget your pet: RVs are pet friendly, so bring all the toys and gear for fido. 8. Time is money: Another benefit for those on the go is setup time. No pitching a tent, breaking it down and repitching as you make your way from one location to another. You can take the vacation of a life- time and spend quality time reconnecting with your family, all while having the freedom to travel at your own pace when you hit the road in a rented RV. 9. The RV can come to you. Many RV share owners offer delivery and setup at your home or at your destination. 10. Getting behind the wheel of a motor home is a great way to explore the country, get up close and personal with nature and spend the night under the stars.



n How It Works The largest selection of trusted RV rentals in the country is available through RVshare. It lets you search thousands of options including Luxury Class A Diesel Pushers, Class B Camper Vans, Class C Motorhomes, and Travel Trailers. You can filter your search and compare RV rental prices, features, reviews and more. Then, you can book your RV rental online with confidence through a secure RVshare payment system. Plus, RVshare offers industry-first rental insurance and 24-hour road-side assistance for peace of mind while you’re out on the road. If you get a flat tire or if you have questions about your RV, someone is always there to help you. Learn More For further facts and tips and to view the available vehicles, go to www. rvshare.com.