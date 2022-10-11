North Baltimore, Ohio

Teri Tidd, 70, of North Baltimore, passed away at 5:53 a.m., Monday, October 10, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She was born on August 7, 1952, in Fremont to Lewis and Doris (Murphy) Meggitt. She married Barry Tidd on January 24, 1975, and he survives.



Teri is also survived by her mother, Doris Nigh of North Baltimore; son, Chris Tidd of North Baltimore; daughter, Heather (Ryan) Thomas of Findlay; brothers: Ron Meggitt of North Baltimore and Mike Meggitt of Cleveland; grandchildren: Alaxx, Zoe, Redeick and Avrielle.



She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Meggitt; son, Bradly Tidd; and sister, Sharon Meggitt.



Teri retired from Molten North America Corporation in Findlay, and was a member of the North Baltimore Church of Christ. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Bill Cook officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Services, Findlay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.