Test Kits in Short Supply in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN — In the wake of ongoing shortages of test kits and other supplies, testing in many areas is being limited to people who are hospitalized and health care workers. Knowing if a patient or the health worker has the virus is important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in those settings. Testing for non-hospitalized or asymptomatic people is not an option at this point in time. People who are sick should go home and stay home. If their symptoms are serious, they should call their health care provider.

If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have it, stay home. Do not go to work, school or interact with other people until all of these things are true:

You have had no fever for 72 hours, without medicine that reduces fever. Your cough or shortness of breath have improved. At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms started.

As much as possible, stay in a specific “sick room” and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom, if possible. Other people you live with should stay home for 14 days too.

In addition, employers should not require a negative COVID-19 test before an employee returns to work. In most cases, the employee will not be able to comply with this. Instead, employers can ask employees who have had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, to self-quarantine for 14 days and to monitor their symptoms during this time.

For information on COVID-19 including ways you can prepare and help protect the health of yourself and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.