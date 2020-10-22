TEXT-2-911 now available in Wood County
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is now offering TEXT-2-911 to report
emergencies for those who cannot safely call 9-1-1 in a dangerous situation, for
those who are hearing impaired or have a speech disability. Available county-wide, this service provides an additional way for residents to reach us during an emergency.
As text messaging is one of the primary ways that people communicate today; the 9-1-1 community is constantly striving to meet the evolving needs of the public, and right now, that means implementing TEXT-2-911.
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says: “Dialing 9-1-1 in an emergency is still the
preferred way to request help, and the public is reminded to Call if you can, text
if you can’t. Texting should only be used when you are unable to make a voice
call to 9-1-1. We are excited to be able to launch this service to our citizens of
Wood County.”
TEXT-2-911 does provide another layer of safety options; however there are
some limitations with texting in an emergency situation. For information on how TEXT-2-911 will work, please visit www.woodcountysheriff.com for additional details.
Watch our video here on how TEXT-2-911 would work.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUK-iZAwfkQ&feature=youtu.be
I had questions on how to use this service. Questions like “what to dial?” and “do I turn my location on?”. Many times people are scared to death in an emergency and their minds don’t work correctly, so I urge you to look at the FAQ section of the Wood County Sheriff’s page @ http://woodcountysheriff.com/faq/ to find out how this works.