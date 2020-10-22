TEXT-2-911 now available in Wood County

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is now offering TEXT-2-911 to report

emergencies for those who cannot safely call 9-1-1 in a dangerous situation, for

those who are hearing impaired or have a speech disability. Available county-wide, this service provides an additional way for residents to reach us during an emergency.

As text messaging is one of the primary ways that people communicate today; the 9-1-1 community is constantly striving to meet the evolving needs of the public, and right now, that means implementing TEXT-2-911.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says: “Dialing 9-1-1 in an emergency is still the

preferred way to request help, and the public is reminded to Call if you can, text

if you can’t. Texting should only be used when you are unable to make a voice

call to 9-1-1. We are excited to be able to launch this service to our citizens of

Wood County.”

TEXT-2-911 does provide another layer of safety options; however there are

some limitations with texting in an emergency situation. For information on how TEXT-2-911 will work, please visit www.woodcountysheriff.com for additional details.

Watch our video here on how TEXT-2-911 would work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUK-iZAwfkQ&feature=youtu.be