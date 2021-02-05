Safe Communities announced today that there have been zero fatal crashes in 2021, as well as zero this same time in 2020.



Have you heard of the “Text Less, Live More” program through SADD, Students Against Destructive Decisions? A student led program in the schools, part of the program is the “Get Living” Initiative. Each month, persons are challenged with a new idea to distance yourself from your devices to lower the risks of distracted driving. We will be sharing these insights with you throughout the year as well!



February is “No Phone February”. This February, we encourage you to break old driving habits and create new habits for the good. Especially during a time where technology has greatly advanced, when we’re on the road driving, our phones and devices emit so many distractions.



It’s important that when we drive, all our attention and focus is on the road and not distracted by notifications on devices. One glance at your phone puts your life and the lives of others on the road in danger. To be the safest driver for yourself and others on the road, this month’s initiative focuses on empowering you to put your phone away in a spot that is not accessible in your car to prevent distractions caused by our devices.



Every year, there are thousands of cases of injuries and accidents caused by a distracted driver. Is it worth putting your life and the lives of others at risk to check a notification? It is important to realize that our actions on the road are not only affecting us, but others who are on the road as well. With this month’s initiative, we strongly empower you to feel confident knowing that when you are driving, your phone is put away in a spot that is not visible to the driver in order to prevent any distracted driving for yourself and others on the road.



Create a space in your car that is inaccessible from the driver’s seat to leave your phone when you are driving (ex: glove compartment, pocket in a bag that is left in the back seat, etc).Keep a checklist in the car of everything you need to do before you put the car in drive. This includes buckling up, double checking your directions, setting up your tunes, and, of course, putting your phone away!



www.textlesslivemore.org

Marie McGrath, Text Less Live More Director 508-481-3568

Lt. Robert J. Ashenfelter, Ohio State Highway Patrol: 419-352-2481

Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu