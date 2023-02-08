THAN $26.46 MILLION FOR ELECTRIC INFRASTRUCTURE IN NORTHWEST OHIO

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved two loans through the Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program totaling $26,460,000 to two organizations in Northwest Ohio.

“Rural Ohioans face unique challenges in getting the power they need to keep the lights on,” said Brown. “These investments provide the Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative and North Western Electric with the resources they need to ensure their customers have access to the power needed to attract and create jobs.”

Funding from USDA includes:

$20,460,000 to the Hancock Wood Electric Cooperative in North Baltimore to build 231 miles of line and includes $2,458,375 in smart grid technologies.

$6,000,000 to North Western Electric in Bryan to improve 13 miles of line and includes $200,500 in smart grid technologies.

USDA’s Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program provides financing for electric generation, transmission, and distribution facilities. This includes system improvements and replacements required to furnish and improve electric service in rural areas, energy conservation programs, and on-grid and off-grid renewable energy systems.

Brown has been a leader for Ohio’s rural communities, fighting to secure crucial funding for USDA grant and loan programs. He is the first Ohioan to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in more than 50 years.