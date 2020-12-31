“Thank You” and “Happy New Year”

By Sue Miklovic

Council Meeting December 15, 2020

The Village Council held their last regularly scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Fire Department training room. There wasn’t a whole lot of business on the agenda, but what was there, was of significant importance and had been worked on for much of the year.

During the meeting, a special committee meeting for the Public Utilities Committee was scheduled by Chair Aaron Patterson, for December 18th at 9:00am at the Village Offices.

One major accomplishment that has been in the works for several months of this year, and finally was approved after an amendment to it, was the approval of Resolution 10-2020 regarding compensation for employees of the village of North Baltimore for fiscal year 2021. Hours of discussion (literally) took place in order to get this as right as possible, for the village employees.

Another of the big items at the end of the year is to make sure you have appropriated dollars into the proper categories of the budget, in order to meet the anticipated needs for upcoming expenses. After some discussions, ordinances were approved to transfer funds as needed for various categories of expenditures for 2020.

The Organizational Meeting for 2021 was scheduled for 5:30pm on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, prior to the regularly scheduled Village Council meeting.



I cannot express to you how fortunate we are, in my opinion, to have Mr. Tony Swartz guiding the finances of our village. His easy-going demeanor and totally professional understanding and experience in the role of a financial officer for a governmental entity, have been a tremendous help to the village during his time in the position. He stepped in at a time when it looked like the level of chaos and unfinished tasks left by the previous employee responsible were overwhelming and challenging to even someone of Tony’s level of excellence. After untangling a complicated web of mistakes, guiding grant protocols, audits from the State of Ohio, wading through the Covid-19 expenditure rules, and answering dozens of questions, and providing back-up materials whenever asked at meetings, it has been a pleasure to hear him say “Everything is balanced to the penny” throughout this year.

To Council Members Leisa Zeigler, Bill Cook, Tim Engard, Mike Julien, Aaron Patterson, and Mike Soltis, Mayor Janet Goldner, Administrator Michael Brillhart , Village Clerk Kathi Bucher: Thank you for all the time and effort that you all passionately display in your service of this community. It is noticed and appreciated.

To All of the Village Employees and Volunteers: Saying “Thank you” doesn’t seem to be enough, for all you do for the benefit of our wonderful little village.



Things are looking up for this “small town with BIG opportunities”. I encourage our citizens to attend the public Village Council meetings if you are interested in knowing more about the on-going issues and projects.

“Thank You” and “Happy New Year”