Thank You for Supporting NAMI Wood County’s Annual Golf Outing

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County would like to extend a “thank you” to those who supported their annual Drive Out The Stigma Golf Outing. This event was hosted on Friday, June 2nd at Bowling Green Country Club. Generous sponsors for the event included: Fruth & Company, PLL, Wood County Hospital, Matt Kwiatkowski of The Danberry Company, Cronin Buick GMC of Bowling Green, and Greenbriar Inc. Congratulations to this year’s winner, Wood County Hospital! Organized by NAMI Wood County, the Annual Golf Outing is an event to raise funds for the organization as well as raise awareness of the stigma on mental illness while creating a fun event that everyone in the community can participate in. The funds raised will benefit NAMI Wood County and help in their work to providing free support groups and education to the community.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.

Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.