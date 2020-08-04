Thanks From Daily Queen for “Tom Reynolds Day” Support!

The Reynolds family would like to thank friends, family and our loyal patrons for supporting “Tom Reynolds Day” which was held on Tom’s Birthday July 14th at the Daily Queen.

The profits and donations from the day were donated to the Thomas E. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship Fund and will be used to award the “Reynolds Raider Biology Scholarship” to future Findlay High School students desiring to study Biology as a major. This years’ recipients were two-fold as a $500 Scholarship was given to Elijah George and another one to Zedric Wilson.

The Daily Queen held a drawing for an ice cream basket at the conclusion of the day and the lucky winner was Tim Plotts. Sean Mills received the runner-up gift and received a gift card.

The Daily Queen has been in business for 60 years and in appreciation to our loyal customers we are celebrating the milestone by offering “Specials” on the 6th of each month. On Thursday, August 6th we are offering “Bargain Banana Split Day”. The price for a small will be $2.50 and a large size will be $3.50. Hope to see you then!

Thanks again to the community for supporting us through 60 years! -Reynolds Family