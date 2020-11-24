THANKSGIVING 2020 Click it or Ticket

The annual Click it or Ticket mobilization is being held over the Thanksgiving holiday this year from November 16-29. State and local law enforcement agencies across the nation are stepping up their enforcement efforts for motorists who aren’t wearing seat belts in an effort to save lives.



The overall seat belt use rate in 2019 for Wood County was 98.4% percent, which is fantastic and we proudly lead the state in overall seat belt usage. However, there is always room for improvement and crash injury statistics explain why. Among young adults injured in crashes in 2019, 35% were unrestrained. Among mature drivers injured in crashes in 2019, 33% were unrestrained. Make it a point to buckle up each and every time you get behind the wheel, and enforce wearing seat belts by all of your passengers as well.



From all of us at Wood County Safe Communities have a safe and healthy Thanksgiving. For More Information: Lt. Angel Burgos, Ohio State Highway Patrol: 419-352-2481

Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu