Thanksgiving Traditions and Memory-Making Meals

(Family Features) Starting with parades and ending with family meals, Thanksgiving provides all-day opportunities for celebrating life’s special moments with those nearest and dearest to your heart.

Waking up to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition that brings smiles and happiness for many families, and this year, an iconic brand will join the festivities. Since 1921, Wonder Bread has captured the “wonder” its founder Elmer Cline experienced when first watching a hot air balloon race. It’s often credited with the popularization of sliced bread in the United States and now, for the first time, its legacy will be on display Nov. 24 parading through the streets of New York City.

To celebrate the special occasion and the joy that Thanksgiving brings, you can enjoy Turkey Cranberry Dinner Rolls as a delicious homemade meal that’s as easy to make as it is to share. If you’re searching for a tasty side that’ll leave your loved ones stuffed, look no further than this Thanksgiving Stuffing, a classic accompaniment to holiday meals and a favorite of home chefs across the country.

To learn more about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and find family-favorite recipes fit for Thanksgiving feasts, visit wonderbread.com/macys-parade.

Turkey Cranberry Dinner Rolls

Nonstick cooking spray

1 package of Wonder Dinner Rolls

2 cups diced turkey, cooked

1 cup cranberry sauce or relish

6 slices Swiss cheese

6 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tablespoon dried minced onion

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon parsley

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 325 F. Cover 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Remove rolls from package in one piece, cutting entire slab in half lengthwise to create one half of “tops” and one half of “bottoms.” Place bottom half in foil-covered pan and layer with turkey, cranberry sauce and Swiss cheese. Add top half of rolls. In microwave, melt butter and whisk in mustard, Worcestershire sauce, onion and salt and pepper, to taste. Pour evenly over rolls. Cover with foil and let sit 5-10 minutes then bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and Parmesan cheese. Slice into individual rolls.

Thanksgiving Stuffing

1/2 cup unsalted butter, divided

3 cups chopped onion

2 1/2 cups chopped celery

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons celery seeds

1 pinch grated nutmeg

1 pinch ground cloves

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 loaf Wonder Classic White Bread, cubed

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups low-salt chicken broth

Heat oven to 325 F. In large skillet over medium heat, melt 1/4 cup butter. Add onion, celery, garlic, sage, thyme, celery seeds, nutmeg, cloves and salt. Cover and cook until onions are soft, 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat. In large bowl, toss sauteed vegetables with bread cubes and season with pepper. Melt remaining butter and pour over stuffing along with broth then toss to coat. Bake, covered, until heated through, about 35 minutes. Uncover and bake additional 15 minutes.



SOURCE:

Wonder Bread