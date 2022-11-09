The Armes Family Cancer Care Center Welcomes Omar Al Asad, MD

Omar Al Asad, MD, a physician specializing in hematology and oncology, has joined

The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.



Dr. Al Asad received his medical degree from the University of Jordan (Amman,

Jordan). He completed his internal medicine residency and his medical oncology

fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Additionally, Dr. Al Asad is board

certified in medical oncology and internal medicine. Dr. Al Asad is a member of the

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the American Society of

Hematology (ASH).



“I am delighted to be joining the skilled and devoted team at The Armes Family Cancer

Care Center,” Dr. Al Asad said. “I look forward to building relationships with my patients,

addressing each one’s particular needs and treating each of them like family.”

Dr. Al Asad’s hobbies include soccer, traveling and spending time with his wife and

children.

To learn more about the services offered at The Armes Family Cancer Care Center

please visit bvhealthsystem.org/cancer/about-the-armes-family-cancer-care-center.