The Arts Invade Downtown Findlay during the Spring ArtWalk

(FINDLAY, OH, May 5, 2022) The Arts are alive in Findlay, no more so than during Downtown Findlay’s ArtWalk, taking place Friday, May 6.

The Spring ArtWalk will take place in more than 30 locations the evening of May 6. All within walking distance of each other these locations will house artists displaying their work, as well as highlight local vendors. Artists will be on-hand to discuss their work and their process, and art will be available for purchase as well.

Painter’ Pottery is known for painting pottery, but visitors will be able to have a hands-on clay experience during ArtWalk. Families will also enjoy visiting Smarty Pants Findlay for face painting, and the Children’s Museum of Findlay at Brix and Millstream Art Plaza. Allen-Kramp Wealth Management will be celebrating their anniversary and hosting Awakening Minds Art for Mini Canvas Painting for all ages, and a Bourbon Experience featuring The Bourbon Affair for adults.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will be hosting a Tiny Art show, with artwork from local children, teens, and adults. The library will also be holding a puppet show from the Mazza Museum at 5:30 p.m. and Liberty-Benton’s a Capella group, Fermata the Blue will be performing at 6 p.m. Findlay City School’s Findlay String Factor will be performing at Trends! on Main.

Live music can be heard at other Downtown Findlay locations during ArtWalk, including at Alexandria’s, The Bourbon Affair, Findlay Brewing Company, Journey Salon & Day Spa, and Logan’s Irish Pub.

In addition to small businesses hosting art, be sure to visit Downtown Findlay’s art anchors. Many artists in the Jones Building will be opening their studio doors for tours, demonstrations, and displaying their work for sale. The Findlay Art League will be hosting their annual Members Exhibit, while Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting a Gallery Reception featuring artist Teresa Dunn, in addition showcasing to local artists and a local musician. Kan Du Studios will have their gallery open, and are also putting on a Star Search scavenger hunt in Downtown Findlay. Visitors are invited to collect at least 10 stamps at different locations to be entered in a drawing to win your own Kan Du Star.

The Hancock Leadership Class of 2022 will also be unveiling their class project, You Belong. Located in Brix, this year’s Hancock Leadership Class will be sharing a video the class developed with community member stories of belonging. The class will also have a recording area for ArtWalk participants to share their stories of belonging within Hancock County.

ArtWalk is a semi-annual, family-friendly, free event that takes place the first Friday of May and November in an effort to promote the arts and integrate them throughout the Downtown Findlay business community. This event was planned in collaboration between Visit Findlay: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artists, and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

A complete list of participating locations and artists can be found at VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk. Printed maps of ArtWalk locations are available at the Visit Findlay Welcome Center, 123 E. Main Cross St., with limited copies at all participating locations the evening of the event. For more information, go to VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk.