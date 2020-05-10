Magnetic separation is a method that uses heavy machinery such as conveyor belts and industrial magnets to sort out ferrous materials. Several industries rely on magnetic separation to ensure purity in their products. For instance, the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries both depend on magnetic separation to keep their products healthy. On the other hand, scrap yards and metal recycling facilities, including those in the North Baltimore area, use magnetic separation more than anyone.

Sorting ferrous from nonferrous material not only increases profits, but it also avoids contaminating recyclable materials. Continue reading to learn some of the benefits of magnetic separation.

Simple and efficient

Magnetic separators are incredible machines because they’re so easy to use. In fact, many separators can operate with either minimal or no human attention required. Additionally, if you invest in a high-quality separator and magnet, there’s very little maintenance involved. High-quality separators are built to last, so if you can afford to put your money into a quality machine, your ROI will be much higher.

Versatility

Magnetic separators are largely versatile when it comes to their capabilities and the industries they serve. The scrap yards throughout Ohio and the nation always have magnetic separators because they make the most money on pure materials. In other words, when they sell scrap metal to a recycling facility, a recycling company doesn’t want to sort through a mess of metal. However, if they sort ferrous from non-ferrous materials, recycling facilities are much more inclined to invest in the convenience of not having to sort.

Consumer safety

Magnetic separation is one of the many tools that pharmaceutical and food and beverage companies use to ensure their end products are safe to consume. Believe it or not, the manufacturing process can leave behind metal powders and particles. In other words, magnetic separation is vital to the health of consumers and the product’s purity.

If your company doesn’t have a magnetic separator, but you work in one of the many industries that should, consider getting one sooner rather than later. There are several considerations to keep in mind when choosing a magnetic separator. However, with all the benefits of magnetic separation, there’s no question that your company needs one.