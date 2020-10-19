THE CASE OF THE TRAVELING SPOON

– North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society –

Margaret Bobb, NBOAHS President

Bertha Flora Thomas was born in N. Baltimore in 1891. Her father, Dr. W. T. Thomas, was a local physician and very active in political affairs in Wood County. He served as NB’s postmaster and mayor.

When Bertha graduated from NBHS in 1911 she received a silver spoon engraved with the year, her monogram, and a sketch of the first Second Street school in the bowl of the spoon. It was a local custom that the female graduates of the high school were given such a spoon.

After graduating, Bertha attended college to become a teacher. In 1921 she (and the spoon) moved to Salem, Oregon where she had a job teaching in the Oregon School for the Deaf. Bertha married Elmer Scellars who was an insurance salesman. The Scellars remained in Oregon and Bertha’s mother joined them after Dr. Thomas died in 1929. Elmer Scellars died in 1962 and Bertha (Thomas) Scellars died in 1995 at 103 years of age.

After Bertha’s death the spoon was purchased by a spoon collector and eventually placed for sale on ebay.

A NBOAHS board member purchased the spoon for her personal collection and 74 years later it traveled back across the country to N. Baltimore, this time alone. The NBOAHS has several of these spoons on display in the School Room.

The Historical Society is always happy to receive donations of North Baltimore related artifacts.

Do you have old photos of scenes in N. Baltimore stored away in a closet, attic, or basement? Even if you don’t think the photo has historical significance, a building in the background might be the only picture we have of that building.

If you are not ready/willing to donate original photos, the Society can scan old photos in order to create digital images for our archives. Scanning does not harm the photo and the original will be returned to you after scanning.

To insure that the NBOAHS receives your donation all artifact donations should be delivered directly to the Society acquisition office (229 N. Main) during open hours or the North Baltimore Public Library (230 N. Main).

Margaret Bobb

NBOAHS President