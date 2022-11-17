North Baltimore, Ohio

November 17, 2022 4:48 am

March 2020

The District Announces Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the Sugar Ridge sewer installation project.  Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.   

Middleton & Center Townships: Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation
Effective immediately until 5 pm, Mercer Road, just south of Sugar Ridge Road will be closed for sewer installation.  Suggested alternate route: Sugar Ridge Road; SR 25; Simonds Road.  Through July, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million.  Project complete: July. 

