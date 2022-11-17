The District Announces Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation Project

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the Sugar Ridge sewer installation project. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Middleton & Center Townships: Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation

Effective immediately until 5 pm, Mercer Road, just south of Sugar Ridge Road will be closed for sewer installation. Suggested alternate route: Sugar Ridge Road; SR 25; Simonds Road. Through July, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: July.