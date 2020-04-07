The District Board Meeting and Customer Service Hours Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces that The District’s scheduled Board of Trustees meeting for Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 a.m., has been cancelled.



The next District Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 a.m. The District will announce meeting format in response to guidance issued by the State of Ohio’s “Stay at Home Order.”

Additionally, while we continue to provide essential water and sewer services, we have reduced the hours of our customer service operators in light of COVID-19. Operators will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until noon at 419-354-9090 Option 2. Please leave a message if you have a non-emergency concern.

Follow @NWWSD on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on how The District is working to provide safe, clean water during this crisis. More information can be found at: http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/

In addition, here are the projects going on this week in the area. Watch out for workers if you are traveling:

**COVID-19 PROJECT IMPACT: WATER AND SEWER CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS ARE CONSIDERED ESSENTIAL WORK AND MAY CONTINUE AS SCHEDULED AT THE DISCRETION OF THE CONTRACTOR. **

Rossford – Lime City Road Waterline Replacement *PROJECT UPDATE*

Through May , intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Lime City Road between Dixie Highway and Marilyn Drive for waterline replacement. Through May , lane restrictions are possible on Schreier Road near Lime City Road for waterline replacement. Project complete: May. Project investment: $770,000.

Rossford – Eagle Point Sewer Replacement

Through April, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Eagle Point west of Colony Road for restoration work. Project complete: April 2020. Project investment: $1.2 million.

Rossford – Deimling Road Water & Sewer Line Installation *PROJECT UPDATE*

Effective immediately through May, Deimling Road, from Simmons to Crossroads Boulevard, is closed to through traffic for water and sewer line installation. Project complete: June. Project investment: $502,000.

Troy Township – NSG Sewer Line Installation

Through April, lane restrictions are possible on Garling Road just west of Pemberville Road. Project complete: November. Project investment: $760,000.