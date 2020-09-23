NBX WaterShedsun
The District Board Meeting Teleconference Information

 

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In response to safety guidance issued by the Ohio Department of Health, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for Thursday, September 24, at 7:30 a.m., will take place via teleconference call. 

Members of the public can listen in by following these instructions:  

Webinar: On Thursday, September 24, at 7:30 a.m., join the webinar by clicking this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87684696892?pwd=SEVRYVZmRGNVc20xU3lPN0NsOXRtUT09 Password: 664391

Phone only: On Thursday, September 24, at 7:30 a.m., use your phone to dial: 1-301-715 -8592 
When prompted, use ID: 876 8469 6892 and Password: 664391.  

Note that public access is watch/listen-only.  Comments can be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org during and after the meeting.

Follow this AGENDA LINK for consideration.  

Follow @NWWSD on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on how The District is working to provide safe, clean water during this crisis. More information can be found at http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/

