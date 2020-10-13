The District-Committee of Whole Teleconference Information

Meeting for Proposed Budgets for

The District’s 2021 Capital Improvement Projects and 2021 Operations Equipment Budget

Committee of the Whole Teleconference Information

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In response to safety guidance issued by the Ohio Department of Health, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Extension Committee meeting, scheduled for Thursday, October 14, at 7:30 a.m., will take place via teleconference. During this meeting, members of the District Board of Trustees will hear budget proposals for both the 2021 Capital Improvement Projects and the 2021 Operations Equipment Budget.

Members of the public can listen in by following these instructions:



Webinar: On Thursday, October 14, at 7:30 a.m., join the webinar by clicking this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87684696892?pwd=SEVRYVZmRGNVc20xU3lPN0NsOXRtUT09 Password: 664391

Phone only: On Thursday, October 14, at 7:30 a.m., use your phone to dial: 1-301-715 -8592

When prompted, use ID: 876 8469 6892 and Password: 664391.

Note that public access is watch/listen-only. Comments can be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org during and after the meeting.

Follow this AGENDA LINK for consideration.

