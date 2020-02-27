The District Donates Unique Hydrant to Educate Penta Fire and EMS Students

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) is teaming up with students enrolled in the Penta Fire and EMS program to educate them on an important safety device – the fire hydrant.



Today, two District employees who are also volunteer firefighters presented Penta’s 2020 senior Fire and EMT class with a fabricated cut-out fire hydrant. Jay Carter is Chief of the Milton Township Fire Department and Josh Nutter is Assistant Chief of the Center Township Fire Department.



The District donated a decommissioned hydrant for the project, and a team of District water professionals rebuilt it and fabricated it into a learning tool for students. According to Nutter, “Some firefighters don’t know the inner-workings of a hydrant. It’s important to know how they work and how to use them because in an emergency, every second counts.” This is especially important because, if used incorrectly, a fire hydrant can be damaged or can cause damage to a water distribution system.





According to Penta Fire and EMS Instructor Paul Perry, “The cut-out hydrant shows our students how a hydrant works from the inside and how it’s interconnected to the water system. This unique perspective of a hydrant will give them insight on how to use this important life-saving piece of equipment.”





