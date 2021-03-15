The District : Help Stop Household Leaks

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – As part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ongoing We’re for Water campaign, this year’s Fix a Leak Week encourages Americans to help put a stop to the nearly 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year.

Sponsored by EPA’s WaterSense® program, Fix a Leak Week is March 15-21, 2021. In support of We’re for Water, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is promoting finding and fixing residential leaks in Northwest Ohio.

“Leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water in an average home every year—the amount of water it takes to wash 300 loads of laundry,” said Theresa Pollick, Public Information Director at The District. “As a WaterSense partner, we are encouraging consumers to find and fix leaks to save water in our community.”

The District is encouraging its customers to sign up for AquaHawk, an on-line tool that allows you to see your water use. You can also sign up to be notified of high use and possible leaks by text, email, or phone. Sign up at NWWSD.org, it’s FREE.





To help save water for future generations, The District is asking consumers to check, twist, and replace:

Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots too.

To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator. Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.

In many cases, fixture replacement parts pay for themselves quickly and can be installed by handy do-it-yourselfers or local plumbing professionals. Irrigation professionals certified through a WaterSense labeled program can also check your systems for leaks. Visit www.epa.gov/watersense to find WaterSense labeled products or an auditor in your area.