The District Hydrant Flushing *UPDATED LOCATIONS*

Hydrant Flushing Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to our District Hydrant Flushing Program. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.



District-Wide Hydrant Flushing *UPDATED LOCATION*

Hydrant flushing in Henry County is complete. Effective Friday, June 10, through June crews will flush hydrants in Bloomdale, the Village of McComb, then various locations in south of US Route 6 in Wood County .

Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. Avoid doing laundry until water is clear.

Rust-removing chemicals are available at the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike. Customers may call 419-354-9090 or 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions. Click here for more information.



The District uses technology to record data and track the progress of our hydrant flushing program. CLICK HERE to see the updated Hydrant Flushing Progress Map

(Red indicates flushed hydrants, green indicates work yet to be complete).