North Baltimore, Ohio

June 11, 2024 11:39 am

The District Update – Water Shed
The District : Maintenance and Project Updates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service and roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

 

Northwood: Sewer Lining Project
Through July, intermittent lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout Northwood for sewer lining. Project investment: $830,000. Project complete: July.

Northwood: Farnstead Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*
Waterline installation on Farnstead Drive, between Tracy Road and Sheffield Place, is complete. Additional road closures and lane restrictions on Farnstead are possible for paving in July/August.  Meter pit installation will take place by fall of this year. Project investment: $978,000. Project complete: September.

Perrysburg Township: Starbright Sewer Rehabilitation
Through September, intermittent lane restrictions are possible throughout the Starbright subdivision for sewer rehabilitation. Project investment: $863,000. Project complete: September.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement
Through July, intermittent closures of Ford Road, between White Road and Lindsay Drive, are possible for finish work. Detour: Simmons Road; SR-795; White Road. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: July.

Rossford: Windsor Drive Water and Sewer Main Replacement *UPDATE*
The District will announce a water service interruption on Eagle Point Road, between Windsor Drive and Superior Street the week of June 17th for waterline connection.  Residents and businesses will be notified by phone, door tags, and media. Through July, Windsor Drive, between Eagle Point Road and Hoffman Avenue, is closed for water and sewer line installation. No through traffic. Local access is permitted. Project investment: $1M. Project complete: July.

District Hydrant Flushing *UPDATE*
Through June, District crews will be flushing hydrants in the following areas: south of Bowling Green along Kramer Road and SR 25, areas near the Wood County Landfill, and the McClure area in Henry County. Additional locations will be announced. You can track the progress of our hydrant flushing program by clicking here to see the updated Hydrant Flushing Progress Map.

District-Wide Landscaping
Through June, crews will perform landscaping work in various locations throughout our service area. Work may involve lane and shoulder restrictions.

