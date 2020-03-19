The District Office Closes to Public – Operations Continue

The District Main Office Closes to The Public

Open House Postponed





BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In an effort to protect public health during the evolving coronavirus outbreak and to ensure safe, clean water, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District today announced that, effective immediately, public access to our main office at 12560 Middleton Pike is closed until further notice. This includes access to our customer service payment office.

We remain open to deliver water and sewer services and, as always, our crews are on standby for emergencies 24/7.

If you have questions regarding your payment contact our customer service at 419-354-9090 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Customers are encouraged to pay through our online banking system, automatic withdrawal from your bank account, or through the mail. Customers can also drop off their payment at our drop box, located outside the front door at our main office.

The District Open House, scheduled for Sunday, May 3rd, has been postponed until further notice. This decision will be reassessed moving forward based on available information.

We remind our customers that COVID-19 is not impacting our water supply. According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence that COVID-19 is present in or in being transmitted by drinking water supplies.

The District is actively monitoring COVID-19 updates and is working closely with state and local health partners to ensure the safety of our employees and the public.

Follow @NWWSD on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on how The District is working to protect public health. More information can be found at: http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/

.