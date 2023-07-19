The District Open House Returns in August

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – Learn how we protect your water at The District Open House in August! It’s a free event with something for everyone.



WHAT: THE DISTRICT OPEN HOUSE

WHEN: Tuesday, August 15, 2022, 3-6 PM

WHERE: The District, 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402

COST: FREE!!!



Take a tour of our modern facility and talk to our experts. Have fun with bounce houses, fishing, a caricature artist, and giveaways. Treat yourself to free burgers, hot dogs, chips, and ice cream, and visit the Carnival Petting Zoo with games and critters for the little ones. You can also say hello to Drippy, our water drop mascot. Don’t miss this chance to see what we do! For more information, visit our Facebook events @NWWSD.