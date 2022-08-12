North Baltimore, Ohio

The District Open House

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Open House will return in August.

WHAT: THE DISTRICT OPEN HOUSE
WHEN: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 3-7 PM
WHERE: The District, 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio 435402
COST: FREE!!!

This year we welcome you to learn more about how we take care of your water.  Our staff will be on hand to guide you through a tour of our high-tech facility.   There will also be a special presentation at 4 p.m. to show you how we support economic development in Northwestern Ohio.  Attendees can also meet members of our Board of Trustees.

Of course, there will be plenty of fun and entertainment for the whole family including bounce houses, fishing, a caricature artist, and giveaways.  Plus, free food including burgers, hot dogs, chips, and self-serve ice cream.  Don’t miss your chance to go viral when you get a picture with everyone’s favorite water drop mascot, Drippy! 

We welcome you to stop out for a visit.  For more information visit our Facebook events @NWWSD.

