The District Project Update

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement
Project Update
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following updates to the Tracy Road Waterline Replacement project in Northwood. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.
Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*
Effective Friday, April 7, through April, Andrus Road, at Tracy Road will be closed for waterline work. Detour: Oregon Road; Walbridge Road; East Broadway Street. Through April, southbound Tracy Road between Florence Avenue and Wales Road is closed to thru traffic. Use an alternate route. Additional lane restrictions on Tracy Road from Florence Avenue to Wales Road for waterline replacement will be announced. Road closures on Florence Avenue and West Andrus Road at Tracy Road, and service interruptions will be announced. Project investment: $1.9 million. Project complete: January 2024.