North Baltimore, Ohio

April 8, 2023 9:23 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Fiber Locator
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
Weekly Specials
OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo

The District Project Update

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement

Project Update 

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following updates to the Tracy Road Waterline Replacement project in Northwood.  Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined. 

 

 

 

 

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement *UPDATE* 

Effective Friday, April 7, through April, Andrus Road, at Tracy Road will be closed for waterline work.  Detour: Oregon Road; Walbridge Road; East Broadway Street.  Through April, southbound Tracy Road between Florence Avenue and Wales Road is closed to thru traffic.  Use an alternate route.  Additional lane restrictions on Tracy Road from Florence Avenue to Wales Road for waterline replacement will be announced.  Road closures on Florence Avenue and West Andrus Road at Tracy Road, and service interruptions will be announced.  Project investment: $1.9 million. Project complete: January 2024. 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website