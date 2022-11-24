The District: Project Update

North Baltimore, Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces the following update to the Willowbend pump station and force main replacement project.  Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.   

Perrysburg: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement
River Road (SR 65) between Brittany Road and Seminary Road is now open.  Through November intermittent lane restrictions on River Road between Brittany Road and Seminary Road are possible for finish work.  Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.  Project Cost: $2.5 Million.  Project complete: December.

