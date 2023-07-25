The District: Project Updates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact on water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through August, lane restrictions are possible on CR 424 (Old US 24), between CR 4 and SR 109 for waterline installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: August.

McComb Regional Waterline Installation

Through November, intermittent lane restrictions and closures are possible along Deweyville Road (CR 203) from North Baltimore to Township Road 131 (TR 131), TR 131 from CR 203 to SR 613, and SR 613 to Park Drive for waterline installation. Project investment: $7 million. Project complete: November.

Middleton & Center Townships: Sugar Ridge Sewer Installation

Through August, lane restrictions are possible on Sugar Ridge Road between I-75 and SR 25, and along Mercer Road, north and south of Sugar Ridge Road for sewer installation. Project investment: $1.6 million. Project complete: August.

Northwood: Tracy Road Waterline Replacement *UPDATE*

Effective Wednesday, July 26, through Friday, July 28, intermittent closures of Tracy Road, between Wales Road and Florence Avenue are possible for paving. The closure of the intersection of Tracy Road and Wales Road will be announced. Follow posted detours. Paving work is weather permitting. Through July, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Tracy Road from Florence Avenue to Wales Road for paving repairs. Project investment: $1.9 million. Project complete: October.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through October, expect construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: October.

Rossford: Deimling Road Water and Sewer Installation

Through August, Deimling Road between Crossroads Parkway and Lime City Road is closed for water and sewer installation. This project is part of the Deimling Road project being administered by the Wood County Port Authority. District Project investment: $900,000. Project complete: September.

Washington Township: Robinson Road Waterline Installation

Through July, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Robinson Road from Tontogany Road to Cross Creek Road for waterline installation. Local access will be maintained. Project investment: $223,000. Project complete: July.

District Hydrant Flushing

Through August, District crews will be flushing hydrants in the following areas: the City of Northwood, the Village of Millbury, and areas in Lake Township. Hydrant flushing will be performed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additional locations will be announced. You can track the progress of our hydrant flushing program by clicking here to see the updated Hydrant Flushing Progress Map.