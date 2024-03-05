The District: Project Updates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service and roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

Northwood: Sewer Lining Project

Through May, intermittent lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout Northwood for sewer lining. Project investment: $830,000. Project complete: May.

Northwood: Farnstead Waterline Replacement *NEW PROJECT*

Effective Monday, March 11, through September, Farnstead Drive, between Tracy Road and Sheffield Place, will be closed for waterline replacement. Drivers should seek alternate route. Residential access will be maintained. Project investment: $978,000. Project complete: September.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement *UPDATE*

Effective Monday, March 11 through March, intermittent closures of Ford Road between White and Lindsey Roads are possible for pump station work. Seek alternate route. Local access will be maintained. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: May.

Rossford: Windsor Drive Water and Sewer Main Replacement

Through April, Windsor Drive, between Eagle Point Road and Hoffman Avenue, is closed for water and sewer line installation. No through traffic. Local access will be permitted. Project investment: $1M. Project complete: May.

Weston: Water Service Line Identification *NEW PROJECT*

Today through May, lane restrictions are possible throughout the Village of Weston for excavation to identify water service lines. Notice will be provided to customers prior to excavation. Project investment: $746,000. Project complete: July.

District-Wide Valve Maintenance

Through March, crews will perform valve maintenance throughout the City of Rossford. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents should flush their water taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout The District through May.