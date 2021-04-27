The District Receives Award



The District Receives Ohio EPA’s

Encouraging Environmental Excellence for Communities Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced that it is the proud recipient of the Ohio EPA’s Frist Encouraging Environmental Excellence for Communities Award at the Implementation Level. The District was one of seven Ohio Communities to receive the award. Other communities and agencies include Bradford Wastewater, Greater Cincinnati Water Works, the City of Upper Arlington, the Willard Wastewater Treatment Plant, the City of Dublin, and the Westerville Energy Division.

According to the official Ohio EPA Press Release, The Encouraging Environmental Excellence for Communities (E3C) program recognizes communities for implementing environmental stewardship initiatives through environmental, economic, and social programs and activities.

“Environmental stewardship is a priority for the entire District team,” said Jerry Greiner, District President. “Each action we take, from implementing green practices in our building to using technology to save on fuel, helps in protecting the environment for future generations.”

