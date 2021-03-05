The District Receives Recognition for Financial Reporting

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced today that it is the proud recipient of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). This is the seventeenth year The District has received this GFOA award.

According to the GFOA press release, the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“Fiscal responsibility is a priority for the entire District team,” said Kay Ball, District Chief Financial Officer. “We are committed to sound financial management as is reflected in our CAFR.”

View the full CAFR for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018