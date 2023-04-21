North Baltimore, Ohio

April 22, 2023 12:35 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Fiber Locator
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Temporary
OB You’re Expecting
Weekly Specials
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Briar Hill Health Update

The District Receives Recognition for Financial Reporting

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced today that it is the proud recipient of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its annual comprehensive financial report.  This is the nineteenth consecutive year The District has received this GFOA award. 

According to the GFOA press release, the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. 

The District team values fiscal responsibility and strives to uphold it in all of its activities.  Their Annual Comprehensive Financial Report demonstrates their adherence to sound financial management principles and practices. Kay Ball, District Chief Financial Officer, stated: “We are dedicated to being financially responsible and accountable to our customers.”

View the full report for the year ending December 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website