The District Receives Recognition for Financial Reporting

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced today that it is the proud recipient of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its annual comprehensive financial report. This is the nineteenth consecutive year The District has received this GFOA award.

According to the GFOA press release, the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The District team values fiscal responsibility and strives to uphold it in all of its activities. Their Annual Comprehensive Financial Report demonstrates their adherence to sound financial management principles and practices. Kay Ball, District Chief Financial Officer, stated: “We are dedicated to being financially responsible and accountable to our customers.”





View the full report for the year ending December 31, 2021