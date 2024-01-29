The District Receives Recognition for Financial Reporting

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced today that it is the proud recipient of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its annual comprehensive financial report. This is the twentieth consecutive year The District has received this GFOA award.

According to the GFOA press release, the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“Financial reporting is a collaborative effort involving our entire District team,” said Kay Ball, District Chief Financial Officer. “We are committed to sound financial management as is reflected in our Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.”

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021