The District Receives the WCED Commission’s Corporate Citizen of the Year Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announced that it is the proud recipient of the Wood County Economic Development Commission’s (WCEDC) Corporate Citizen of the Year Award for 2022. This award is given every year to a business or organization that has made valuable contributions to the community.

According to Wade Gottschalk, Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission, “The award recognizes the achievements of The District and its vital role in economic development in Wood County. Their cooperation in building solid, reliable infrastructure in Wood County and our region has led to the growth of so many businesses and industries.”

“Not many realize the impact of our underground network,” said Jerry Greiner, District President. “Our whole team is proud to have laid the foundation for the area’s economic

success and tomorrow’s prosperity.”

The District team of 74 employees provides water and sewer services to over 20,000 residential and business customers in Wood, Henry, Hancock, and Sandusky Counties. The District delivers nearly 6 million gallons of water and treats over 850,000 gallons of wastewater daily. The District was established in 1994.