The District Teleconference Information

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In response to safety guidance issued by the Ohio Department of Health, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s extension committee meeting, scheduled for Thursday, February 4, at 7:30 a.m., will take place via teleconference call.  A general update on water and sewer projects will be discussed during the meeting. Follow this AGENDA LINK for consideration.  

Members of the public can listen in by following these instructions:  

Webinar: On Thursday, February 4, at 7:30 a.m., join the webinar by clicking this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86327598322?pwd=dEFTb1NBb0kwS3ZIS0hzRTAzN3VBUT09

Passcode: 035243

Phone only: On Thursday, February 4, at 7:30 a.m., use your phone to dial: 1-646-558-8656 
When prompted, use Webinar ID: 863 2759 8322 and Passcode: 035243.  

Note that public access is watch/listen-only.  Comments can be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org before, during, and after the meeting.

Follow @NWWSD on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on how The District is working to provide safe, clean water. More information can be found at http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/

