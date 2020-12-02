The District Teleconference Information

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District

Board Meeting Teleconference Information

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – In response to safety guidance issued by the Ohio Department of Health, The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for Thursday, December 3, at 7:30 a.m., will take place via teleconference call.

Members of the public can listen in by following these instructions:



Webinar: On Thursday, December 3, at 7:30 a.m., join the webinar by clicking this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87684696892?pwd=SEVRYVZmRGNVc20xU3lPN0NsOXRtUT09 Password: 664391

Phone only: On Thursday, December 3, at 7:30 a.m., use your phone to dial: 1-301-715 -8592

When prompted, use ID: 876 8469 6892 and Password: 664391.

Note that public access is watch/listen-only. Comments can be emailed to publicinfo@nwwsd.org during and after the meeting.

Follow this AGENDA LINK for consideration.

Due to the upcoming holiday season, The District’s Board of Trustees meetings will be held on the first and third Thursday’s during December.

More information can be found at http://www.nwwsd.org/coronavirus/