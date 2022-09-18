The District to Open Watershed Location #14

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is proud to announce the grand opening of our newest WaterShed location in Weston.



WaterSheds are purified water dispensing units owned by The District. Inside, there is a 9-step water treatment system to provides perfect tasting, purified drinking water. The cost is just 25 cents per gallon or one dollar for five gallons. There are now 14 locations in Northwest Ohio. .

The District will hold a grand opening ceremony featuring local and District officials.

WHEN: Monday, September 19, 5:30pm

WHERE: 13145 Main St, Weston, Ohio, 43569

To mark the occasion, The District is allowing WaterShed users to try out WaterShed water at this location free of charge on Monday, September 19. If you are new to using a WaterShed, please bring your own 1- or 5-gallon container to fill up. Click here for more WaterShed information and locations.