The District Utility Work Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

The District office will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day.

Henry County Waterline: Waterline Installation

Through November, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler Road (CR N) from Van Tassel Road to SR 65 for waterline installation. Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: Spring 2023.

Lake Township: Water Tower

Through October, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Expect construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: October.

Perrysburg: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement

Through November, River Road (SR 65) between Brittany Road and Seminary Road is closed for pump station installation. Detour: Roachton Road; Fort Meigs Road. Local access will be maintained. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: December.

Perrysburg Township: Ford Road Pump Station Replacement

Through September, Ford Road, between White Road and Lindsay Drive is closed for sanitary sewer installation. Detour: Simmons Road; SR-795; White Road. Through April 2023, expect additional construction traffic on Ford Road between White Road and Lindsey Road for pump station replacement and relocation. Project investment: $7.7 million. Project complete: April 2023.

Walbridge: Waterline Replacement

Through September, lane restrictions and closures are possible on and along Main Street between Guy and Clinton Streets for water line replacement. Residents and businesses will be notified of any service interruptions. Project Cost: $600,000. Project complete: November.

District-Wide Hydrant Flushing

Through November, crews will move to the Toledo water service area including Rossford, Walbridge, Lake Township, and parts of Northwood. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if the water becomes discolored. Avoid doing laundry until water is clear. Click here for more information.