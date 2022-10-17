The District Working in McComb & Hoytville

District Project Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of our projects are performed underground, our utility work can impact water and sewer service in addition to roads throughout our service area. Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined.

McComb and Hoytville Sewer Line Replacement

Through January, lane restrictions are possible in various locations throughout McComb and in Hoytville for sewer line replacement. Additionally, at this time, lane restrictions are possible on Walnut Street near Hearthside Food Solutions factory for sewer work. Project investment: $643,000. Project complete: February.