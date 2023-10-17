The Exorcist Believer At Virginia Theater Friday

The Exorcist Believer comes to The Virginia Theater this Halloween on October 13 – 22.

Showtimes:

Friday 7pm

Sat/Sun 3pm & 7pm

Tickets $5.00

When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who’s been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago.

Director – David Gordon Green

Writers – Peter Sattler David Gordon Green Scott Teems