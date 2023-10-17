North Baltimore, Ohio

Weekly Specials

The Exorcist Believer At Virginia Theater Friday

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIxpPMyGcpU
 
The Exorcist Believer comes to The Virginia Theater this Halloween on October 13 – 22.
 
Showtimes:
Friday 7pm
Sat/Sun 3pm & 7pm
 
Tickets $5.00
 
When two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who’s been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago.
 
Director – David Gordon Green
Writers – Peter Sattler David Gordon Green Scott Teems
Stars – Ellen Burstyn Linda Blair Jennifer Nettles

