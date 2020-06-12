The fledgling U.S. Space Force is off to an

impressive, if not mysterious start, says AMAC

The U.S.S.F. officially began its mission on December 20, 2019. The new branch of service is the successor to the U.S. Air Force Space Command, which was established in 1982. It is tasked with protecting “U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.” But, there’s much more to it than that, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].

Rebecca Weber, AMAC’s CEO, notes that beyond the military aspects of the Space Force, there are life enhancing benefits to be had. It’s an aspect that is clearly reflected in the message in its first recruitment effort — a 30-second video with this compelling narration:

“Some people look to the stars and ask, ‘what if?’ Our job is to have an answer. We have to imagine what would be imagined… plan for what’s possible while it’s still impossible. Maybe you weren’t put here just to ask the questions; maybe you were put here to be the answer. Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.”

The Space Force recruitment video may sound somewhat mysterious, says Weber. “If it is, it certainly is not as mysterious as what seems to be the Space Force’s first spaceship: the X-37B spaceplane– the ‘world’s only reusable space vehicle.’ Last month the unmanned rocket ship blasted off on its sixth mission. The last time it spread its wings it stayed in orbit for an impressive 780 days– more than two years — and safely returned to earth on October 27, 2019. How long its newest voyage will last is anybody’s guess.”

The message from space command is that what we do in space improves our capabilities here on earth not just as they pertain to military endeavors. We’ve had these capabilities since the Cold War era, providing peace time and war time aid, according to the U.S.S.F.. It’s Website notes that our abilities in space assisted in such military operations in the aftermath of 9/11 and in Desert Storm. It also offers the means of placing new scientific research satellites in orbit and aiding agencies such as NASA and the Naval Research Laboratory [NRL] conduct experiments with the potential to enrich life on earth. There is speculation, for example, the NRL may be prepared to test ways to “capture” solar energy and send it back down to our planet.

AMAC’s Weber adds that “the potential benefits to life on earth that this endeavor provides are as limitless as space itself. Consider the health and medical achievements that we’ve developed in space — such medical miracles such as implantable heart monitors, cancer therapies and treatment procedures and much more. And then there are the practical, non-medical advancements such as efficient solar panels, enhanced computer capabilities, new technologies and, of course, new job opportunities.”