The Importance of Preventing Sunburn for Children

by April Lieb, PA-C

With summer in full swing, it’s important to remember the value of using sunscreen, especially on our children. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. By emphasizing the importance of using sunscreen from a young age, we can actively reduce the chance of our children developing skin cancer later in life.

By following a few simple guidelines, you can protect your family from sunburns. Babies under the age of 6 months should avoid direct sunlight. They should be kept in the shade whenever possible. Using an umbrella or a covered stroller is recommended for this purpose. Keeping your children’s skin covered is an easy way to prevent sunburns. Dress them in cool, comfortable, lightweight long sleeves and pants to protect their arms and legs. Use a hat with a wide brim all the way around to protect their face, ears, and neck from burns. Try to limit time outside and sun exposure from the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time, the sun’s rays are the strongest, and the risk for burns is the highest.

Always use sunscreen when skin is exposed. Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays and has a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 to 30. Additionally, you should check that the sunscreen is free of para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA). PABA is a common skin irritant that is sometimes used in sunscreens. For sensitive areas such as the nose, cheeks, tops of the ears and shoulders, using a sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium can be helpful. Sunscreen should be applied 15-30 minutes before sun exposure and should be reapplied every 2 hours and after swimming.

If a sunburn does occur, there are steps you can take to help relieve the discomfort. Giving your child extra fluids, such as water or an electrolyte drink, can help replenish the lost fluids. Applying cool water to the sunburn and using pain relief medication can also help ease the pain. It is essential to keep your child out of the sun until the sunburn has healed. If your child is under the age of 1 and gets a sunburn, or if your child gets a sunburn and experiences blistering, pain, or fever, you should call your child’s medical provider.

While sunburns are common occurrences, especially in sunny climates during the summer months, these painful skin reactions are not without significant risks. Sunburn can lead to various short and long-term health issues, including skin damage and an increased likelihood of developing skin cancer in the future. Therefore, it is absolutely essential for parents and caregivers to protect their child’s delicate skin from the harsh rays of the sun whenever possible.