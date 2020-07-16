Taking on a car restoration process is no easy feat. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears are often required which, ultimately, dissuades many people from taking on the challenge. However, if you ask any car restoration aficionado, all that work is well worth it when you get to enjoy driving the fruits of your labor. If you’re debating whether or not to embark on a car restoration journey, here are some of the main benefits of restoring your own vehicle to convince you to kick off your project.

Increased vehicle value

Rather than letting your old car rust or attempting to sell it for pennies on the dollar, restoring your own vehicle allows you to greatly increase its value. While most people probably aren’t interested in purchasing a run-down vehicle—after all, the restoring process does take a lot of work—you’ll likely find several potential buyers chomping at the bit to get their hands on a fully restored vintage vehicle. As such, restoring your own vehicle could prove to be an advantageous financial decision.

The vehicle is customized to your tastes

Another main benefit of restoring your own vehicle is that you can customize it to your unique tastes. Rather than simply purchasing a new stock vehicle from the shop, restoring a vehicle yourself gives you the opportunity to craft a ride that is tailored to your preferences—a perk that most vehicle owners don’t get to enjoy.

Whether you decide to invest in a customized paint job, enhance your vehicle’s interior with new seats or floor panels, or revamp the engine, the possibilities are essentially endless when it comes to car restoration.

Unique driving experience

They just don’t make cars how they used to. A common reason why many people enjoy restoring vehicles is that it allows them to enjoy the unique driving style of older models.

Often, driving older vehicle models is considered to be a more immersive experience. Without the plethora of automatic features and the computerization of routine functions that newer vehicles are often equipped with, drivers have to stay more engaged in order to operate their vehicles.