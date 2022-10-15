North Baltimore, Ohio

October 15, 2022 4:52 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Geo Cache
Briar Hill Health Update
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Logo
WCCOA Social Services Nurse
Fiber Locator

The Masked Hero Geochase: Triple Threat

 

The Masked Hero Geochase: Triple Threat

Join the excitement for the third annual Masked Hero Geochase, a self-guided geocaching puzzle adventure in the parks. Bring your cellphone to decipher the clues, defeat virtual nature villains, and become a nature hero! The Geochase is set for one week each in three different parks. Complete all three to be entered into a prize drawing! Participation is free and open to all.

Register online to have the starting clues sent to you, or follow the Wood County Park District social media for clues and to learn more. Share your adventure with us by tagging us on social media with photos of your adventure. #wcparks #geochase

Oct. 9 – 16: Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Oct. 16 – 23: Slippery Elm Trail, Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S. Maple St., Bowling Green

Oct. 23 – 30: Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

Learn more about the Masked Hero Geochase, parks, preserves, programs, and events at wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website