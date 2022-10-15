The Masked Hero Geochase: Triple Threat

Join the excitement for the third annual Masked Hero Geochase, a self-guided geocaching puzzle adventure in the parks. Bring your cellphone to decipher the clues, defeat virtual nature villains, and become a nature hero! The Geochase is set for one week each in three different parks. Complete all three to be entered into a prize drawing! Participation is free and open to all.

Register online to have the starting clues sent to you, or follow the Wood County Park District social media for clues and to learn more. Share your adventure with us by tagging us on social media with photos of your adventure. #wcparks #geochase

Oct. 9 – 16: Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg



Oct. 16 – 23: Slippery Elm Trail, Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S. Maple St., Bowling Green



Oct. 23 – 30: Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

Learn more about the Masked Hero Geochase, parks, preserves, programs, and events at wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.